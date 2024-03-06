Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliant Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alliant Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

LNT stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

