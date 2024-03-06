Brokers Issue Forecasts for Perficient, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Perficient in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

