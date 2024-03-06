Brokers Offer Predictions for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX stock opened at C$8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.67.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

