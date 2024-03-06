Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. Insiders have sold a total of 117,221 shares of company stock worth $698,837 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

