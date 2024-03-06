Brokers Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $118.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

