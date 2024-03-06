Brokers Set Expectations for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.19. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $11.73 on Monday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 781,803 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

