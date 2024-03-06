Brokers Set Expectations for McEwen Mining Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

