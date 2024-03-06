Brookline Capital Management Downgrades Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) to Hold

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATE stock opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.30. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$1.23.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antibe Therapeutics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.