Brookline Capital Management Downgrades Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) to Hold

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.30. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$1.23.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.