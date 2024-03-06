Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRKH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.