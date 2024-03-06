BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,230. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

