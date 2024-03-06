BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.01

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.01 and last traded at $103.98, with a volume of 32447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

