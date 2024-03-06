C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.85. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 653,605 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 578,009 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,558,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 372,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.