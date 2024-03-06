Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.310-$9.947 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.