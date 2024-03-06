Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

CM stock opened at C$66.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.98. The company has a market cap of C$61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

