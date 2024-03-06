Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $171,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.