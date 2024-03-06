Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th.

Cango Stock Performance

CANG stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Cango has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

