Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.64). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.44) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

