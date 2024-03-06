Cantor Fitzgerald Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.05.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $37.03 on Wednesday, reaching $334.59. 15,387,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,926. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,575.57, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

