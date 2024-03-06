Cantor Fitzgerald Increases NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $18.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NeuroPace Stock Down 9.6 %

NPCE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,459. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $337.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,582 shares of company stock valued at $70,131 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

