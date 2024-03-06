Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 27,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

