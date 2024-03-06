Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

