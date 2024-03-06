Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.05. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.10.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

