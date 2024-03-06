CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

