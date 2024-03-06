CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Announces Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $34,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $8,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $7,974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 315,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Further Reading

