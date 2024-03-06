CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s current price.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

CECO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

