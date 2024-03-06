ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

