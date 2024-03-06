ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 17,195,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,760,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

