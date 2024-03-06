Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 15,770,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.31 million, a PE ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.