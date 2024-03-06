China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

