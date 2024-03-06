Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.
CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
Chuy’s Stock Performance
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.63.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
