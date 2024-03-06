Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

