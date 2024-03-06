CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIX opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

