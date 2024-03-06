CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $11.77. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 1,199 shares trading hands.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

About CI Financial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,948.53%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

