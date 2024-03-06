Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 1,809,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,849. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

