Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

