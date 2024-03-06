Cito Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Illumina by 25.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 97,407 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.