Cito Capital Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 7,512,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,767,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.