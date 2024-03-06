Cito Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. 2,216,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

