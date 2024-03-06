Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 11,526,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,038,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.