Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,250 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.36. 2,674,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

