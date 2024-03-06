Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.