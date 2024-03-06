Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.