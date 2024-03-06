Cito Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 2,966,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,522. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

