ClearView Wealth Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

ClearView Wealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.40, a current ratio of 111.90 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

ClearView Wealth Company Profile

ClearView Wealth Limited engages in life insurance business in Australia. The company offers life insurance protection products, including trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, total and permanent disability, and business expense covers through financial advisers. ClearView Wealth Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

