ClearView Wealth Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
ClearView Wealth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.40, a current ratio of 111.90 and a quick ratio of 10.46.
ClearView Wealth Company Profile
