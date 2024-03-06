Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

