CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.38.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,270,000 after purchasing an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

