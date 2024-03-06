CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.