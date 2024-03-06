CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $77,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.52. 389,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,625. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.38.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

