Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Coffee Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

