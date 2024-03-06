Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 254,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,799. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 14.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

