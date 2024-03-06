Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

CMA traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

